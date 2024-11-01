Saddleworth farmhouse to include café after planning permission granted

A FARMHOUSE next to Dove Stone Reservoir will be converted to accommodate a café after planning permission was granted.

Hollow Oak Ltd, which is behind Dovestone Holiday Park, applied to Oldham Council to do work on the property at Greenfield Farm, which lies next to its entrance.

And the authority has allowed it to take place, citing employment benefits – as well as those for users of the accommodation, who said it was needed.

When giving the go ahead, Oldham Council states: “The applicant has noted that the customer feedback of the site is that it requires additional facilities to serve the users.

“It is considered that the principle of the proposed development is acceptable, given the scheme will both support the existing commercial use adjacent, bring a building back into use, create optional employment generating use and retain an element of residential use.”

Under the proposals, the farmhouse’s kitchen will become a café, while the lounge will become a games area.

Its utility and storerooms will become a shop and service space, while its study will be a kitchen and store.

On the first floor, one bedroom will become a manager’s office and another two will be a kitchen, living and dining area for them.

Documents supporting the application state: “The applicant is not proposing to build any extensions or carry out any significant alterations to the existing building or the land that forms the curtilage of the property as part of this change of use application.

“The existing driveway, hard standings, grassed areas and the timber boundary fencing that make up the garden areas are all being retained.

“There are three existing mature trees at the front of the property, and one semi-mature tree at the rear and these are all being retained by the applicant.

“There are no hedgerows present on the application site. It does not impact a priority habitat.”

And Oldham Council agrees with the intention, even though it lies within the green belt, believing it would be a boost.

It adds: “As the scheme proposes the re-use of an existing dwelling house in the green belt, it is considered the scheme meets on of the exemptions, it does not harm the openness of the green belt.

“The proposed scheme includes no external alterations to the existing building and only the erection of two small ancillary structures within the curtilage (a bin store and cycle storage).

“It is not considered the scheme would be harmful to the openness of the green belt and is thereby appropriate development in the green belt.

“The proposed development would bring into use a vacant building.

“This would have economic and environmental benefits given that the building would accommodate employment-generating uses and would help secure the maintenance of the building, thus assisting in it contributing to the character and appearance of the area.”

