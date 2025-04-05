Saddleworth firm makes Waves with European award

A SADDLEWORTH firm is far from taking the P when it says one of its products has the best marketing campaign in Europe.

For P-Wave’s body awareness partnership with NHS England won the Marketing Campaign of the Year category at the 24th European Office Product Awards.

And that has raised cheers in Greenfield as it is one of Robert Scott’s brands.

For the past 15 months, as part of a major earlier cancer diagnosis drive, an NHS England partnership with P-Wave has encouraged men to consult their GPs if they see blood in their urine.

The collaboration has seen the important health message – “Blood in your pee? Contact your GP practice” – delivered directly to those at risk through a special message featured on P-Wave’s Slant6 urinal and trough screens.

That was recognised as the best in its category at the awards ceremony in Amsterdam.

And Mark Wintle, P-Wave brand manager at Robert Scott, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, could not hide his delight.

He said: “It is a real honour to be recognised alongside several strong contenders, for such prestigious Europe-wide awards, and in the important office products sector.

“The other finalists included Essity, Lyreco Group and Pilot corporation, so for a smaller brand like P-Wave to win, demonstrates the power and reach of this important men’s health initiative.

“It is time to put an increasing focus on the washroom as a centre for wellbeing and men’s health.

“Our partnership with NHS England is unique and has gained amazing momentum as many large businesses have come on board to support this important and potentially life-saving initiative.

“With the support of our customers, we will have succeeded in placing over 800,000 of our NHS-branded Slant6 urinal mats in men’s washrooms across the country, from pubs, offices and restaurants, to shopping malls and stadiums.

“We are thrilled that this ever-growing group of partners includes Sodexo, phs Group, Balfour Beatty. Mitchells & Butlers and even Manchester United football club.

“The more men see the message, the more effective the campaign becomes.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has contributed, supported and continues to make this campaign a success, and congratulations to all the winners and shortlisted finalists.

“Here’s to making an impact and saving lives, one urinal at a time!”

