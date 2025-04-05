Saddleworth trek sees Oldham businesses become neighbours

TWO SUCCESSFUL Oldham businesses can claim Saddleworth is a big reason why they are now neighbours.

Accountancy firm James Scott has relocated to new premises on the Salmon Fields Business Village in Royton, next door to commercial property agents Breakey Nuttall.

But the move only came about after Joanne Nuttall, Breakey Nuttall’s managing partner, told Matthew Taylor, a partner at James Scott, the premises next door had become their newest instruction while both were taking part in the Three Peaks of Saddleworth Challenge

Both businesses are patrons of Mahdlo Youth Zone, which the 15-mile trek raises funds for.

And to say both are happy with the chance remark is an understatement.

Mr Taylor, Mahdlo’s new treasurer, said: “We’ve always entered a team in the Three Peaks Challenge, as do Breakey Nuttall.

“Last year was no exception and it was while walking over Indian’s Head with Joanne that we got on to the subject of property.

“She told us that UML House, as it was called at the time, would be coming on to the market and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I’m really pleased to be taking on the treasurer’s role. I’ve been a supporter of Mahdlo for many years and to be involved in its future success is very exciting.

“As patrons, both James Scott and Breakey Nuttall have been longstanding Mahdlo supporters.

“Now that we are next-door neighbours, we’re excited to see what the future brings for both businesses and, of course, spread the word about the amazing work Mahdlo does for the young people of Oldham.”

Joanne added: “We are delighted that Matthew, Brendan and the team at James Scott Accountants have become our neighbours.

“Like us, they support various charities and organisations across Oldham, but it was thanks to Mahdlo who introduced us, some years ago, when we became fellow patrons.

“We wish them every success and are looking forward to completing the next Mahdlo three peaks with them this summer.”

Mahdlo Youth Zone first opened in 2012 and is dedicated to young people from all over Oldham aged eight to 19-years-old and up to 25 for those with a disability.

Its mission is to provide opportunities for young people to be the very best they can be through a huge range of activities.

Last year it raised more than £1.6 million to support its funding and is aiming for £1.9 million this year as it aspires to reach approximately 4,000 young people across the borough.

Michelle Gibbons, Mahdlo’s Corporate Partnerships and Engagement Fundraiser, said: “We’re delighted this patron-to-patron networking has worked out so well for James Scott and Breakey Nuttall – it just goes to show that supporting Mahdlo can be much more than helping a charity.

“We also say huge congratulations to Matthew on his appointment as our treasurer, we’re so happy he’s joining our board, and we know he will make an excellent addition.”

The pair are set to repeat the journey at this year’s Three Peaks of Saddleworth Challenge, which takes in local landmarks Pots and Pans, Indian’s Head and Wharmton Hill and is on Saturday, July 5.

For more details about entering, visit the website at www.mahdloyz.org/event/three-peaks-of-saddleworth-2025/.

