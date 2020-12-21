Saddleworth football club backing for Oldham Foodbank

A LOCAL football team scored with its collection for a foodbank.

In only three days after launching its appeal, Saddleworth 3D players, parents and coaches arrived at training laden with provisions.

Chair Steve Laithwaite said: “We were overwhelmed and didn’t expect to get so much in a short space of time.

“The response from players, parents and coaches was fantastic.”

As well as being a football club, Saddleworth 3Ds are proactive in the community supporting events like the Saddleworth Great Get Together, Diggle School Fete and Saddleworth Santa Dash.

But with events cancelled this year, Saddleworth 3Ds were keen to continue their community involvement.

“We had been unable to do anything this year because of the circumstances relating to Covid-19,” explained Steve.

Saddleworth 3Ds have forged close ties with Saddleworth Round Table who are open age kit sponsors.

Steve said: “We knew Round Table worked with the Oldham Foodbank and approached them.

“We asked if we organised a collection would they pass it on.”

The handover of the food, which had been collected by Saddleworth 3Ds 280 players who form 22 teams, took place at training at Saddleworth School.

BW Farm Supplies (Gatehead Mill), long-term associates of the club, also organised a collection for the foodbank at its warehouse in Delph.

