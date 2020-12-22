Specsavers Oldham raises £1,034 for local foodbanks in just two weeks

SPECSAVERS Oldham has raised £1,034 in just two weeks to support families in their local communities this Christmas.

The store was overwhelmed after counting up the cash which was raised for foodbanks based in their immediate communities.

The funds donated by the optical and audiology businesses were further topped up by donations from customers via a series of JustGiving pages.

Specsavers stores in Manchester raised £5,136 while together with other stores across the North West region more than £25,000 was raised.

Peter Dodd, director at the Manchester Arndale store, said: ‘We know what an incredibly difficult year it’s been for our local communities due to the impact of the pandemic.

“We see people from our nearby communities every day in our stores and hear their stories – it can be incredibly upsetting. We feel very strongly about doing our bit to support them.

‘The response from fellow stores across the region has been incredible and we have all been completely overwhelmed to learn how much has been raised.

“Funds raised will mean much-needed grocery supplies can be bought to give directly to families in need in our communities, helping them to get through the festivities and school holidays with plenty to eat.”

The donations are being sent directly to independent foodbanks or through The Trussell Trust, which manages community food banks across the region.

Each store made an individual commitment to donate funds to a foodbank in their neighbourhood to ensure they are directly supporting residents and families close by.

Foodbank use has climbed significantly this year in the UK and food poverty continues to grow.

As a result of the donations, it is hoped foodbanks are able to provide even more support and wrap-around services to the increasing amounts of people being referred to them.

