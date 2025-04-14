Saddleworth forest school pupils aid Tameside food bank with charity event

PUPILS at a forest school have done their bit for those worrying about where their next meal may come from by raising hundreds of pounds.

A dozen teenagers associated with Diggle-based Wild Space Woodland Adventure Club have boosted Mossley Food Bank by more than £300.

The youngsters from the group asked children to show their creative side by creating magic wands while also selling jewellery and wooden items they had made.

And the stall at Diggle Park on Saturday, April 12, which also ran an Easter raffle, proved a big hit.

Trudy Melvin, owner of Wild Space, said: “These youngsters worked so hard and I’m very proud of what they’ve achieved.

“They’ve also had a fantastic learning experience, planning, preparing and running the event.”

Trudy began Wild Space Woodland Adventure Club in August 2021 based near Ward Lane in Diggle.

She runs two groups for home-educated children – one on a Monday morning for children over 11-years-old and one on a Thursday morning for those aged 4-11.

Trudy added: “We believe in inspiring an interest in nature, outdoor play and fostering independence, creativity and imagination.”

YOU can find out about Wild Space Woodland Adventure Club at its website www.wildspacewac.com/ or through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Wildspacewac.

