Flower Festival to help mark 150 years of St Mary’s Church Greenfield

A BRIGHT and creative Flower Festival will fill St Mary’s Church in Greenfield as part of their 150th anniversary celebrations.

The five-day Festival will see the church, on Park Lane, adorned with displays celebrating the decades as well as decorations on the pews and throughout.

The Festival will officially launch on Wednesday, May 7 with an Opening Ceremony at 7pm, with The Right Reverend Dr David Walker, Bishop of Manchester leading a Service of Praise.

Then visitors can view the colourful creations in the church from Thursday, May 8 to Saturday, May 10 from 10.30am to 7pm daily. Admission is free, and there will be refreshments and children’s activities available.

The Festival will draw to a close on Sunday, May 11 with a Closing Ceremony, starting with a service at 10.30am with The Right Reverend Mark Davies, Bishop of Middleton.

The Festival will be open from 1pm-4pm, with a flower sale on closure.

