Saddleworth fundraiser supports Palestinian women’s education

A charity event in Saddleworth has raised more than £1,200 to support women pursuing education in challenging circumstances.

The ‘Solidarity Stroll with Tea and Talk’, organised by the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund, brought together dozens of supporters on April 26 for a day of fundraising and awareness.

The charity has been running for more than 14 years, helping to fund scholarships for Palestinian women to continue their studies despite significant barriers. In 2025 alone, eight students supported by the fund graduated, while 38 new scholarships were awarded in Gaza.

Around 30 people took part in an eight-kilometre walk through the local countryside, making the most of the sunny weather, while a further 60 attendees gathered at the Satellite Centre for a talk.

The presentation focused on the Palestine Heritage Trail and the growing challenges of maintaining access as restrictions increase in the West Bank.

Supporters also enjoyed refreshments including homemade cakes, tea and coffee, alongside stalls at the venue.

Michele Abendestern, secretary of the charity, said: “It means so much to our students to know that we continue to hold them in our thoughts and tangibly support them too.”

Organisers thanked everyone who attended and contributed to the event’s success, with funds raised set to support future scholarships.