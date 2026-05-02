How a lost wallet led to 25-year career at Oldham business

WHEN Phil Hatton found a wallet on the pavement outside Hathershaw mini-market, little did he think it would led to a 25-year career at Hill’s Panel Products (HPP).

The wallet belonged to HPP’s then Transport Supervisor Trevor Ross, and by setting about tracing the owner Phil began an act that would unexpectedly shape his future.

In the course of a conversation while handing over the wallet, Phil mentioned he was being made redundant from his job as a driver with a local textile firm, prompting Trevor to ask a simple question: did Phil hold a Class 2 HGV licence?

“I said yes, so Trevor said come and see us next week,” explains Phil. “Within two weeks I’d been interviewed and started work. I’ve been there ever since. It was a stroke of good luck.”

Phil is one of the latest employees to be recognised by HPP’s long service award scheme, along with Finance Director Richard Mottram, who joined the Oldham manufacturer and supplier of board, doors, flooring and fittings for the interior fitted furniture industry, just three weeks before Phil.

Both men were congratulated by MD Keith Wardrope, who handed over a framed certificate, commemorative plaque, and vouchers to each recipient.

The scheme recognises lengths of service in five-year increments starting at five years, with the rewards increasing with each milestone and culminating in the 25-year award.

Richard, who lives with his wife Helen in Uppermill, first joined family-owned HPP as Company Accountant following a recommendation to speak to joint owners, Martin and Stephen Hill, by a mutual contact.

He became Finance Director over 25 years ago and says his biggest achievement is being part of the core management team that transformed the business from a modest annual turnover of £5m a year, just about breaking even, to the profitable £35m turnover business it is today.

“It was a fantastic opportunity and working alongside (owners) Stephen, Martin, Keith (Wardrope, MD) and Alan (Bolton, Purchasing Director), we took the strength to develop and grow the business,” says Richard.

“It’s great to see where we’ve got to and I hope in the years to come; we’ll be able to see that the people following us have driven and developed the business even further.”

Richard is now working through a phased retirement, looking forward to having more time to travel.

Travel is also the agenda for driver Phil, from Bardsley, who is planning a weekend in Dublin to celebrate his wife Emma’s birthday before organising their honeymoon following their wedding last October.

Over the years, Phil has witnessed how HPP’s significant growth has changed his area of the business, with a fleet of six HGVs increasing to 16 to cater for the growing customer base.

Reflecting on his time at HPP, Phil said: “It’s always felt like a family. Everyone gets on, and you’re treated very well indeed.

“Even people who leave often come back, like my twin brother John has. He was here for 19 years before leaving, but he’s back now. It’s the type of company where you’re welcomed with open arms.”