Saddleworth gardens are blooming marvellous!

SADDLEWORTH’S most colourful and creative gardens have been celebrated in style as residents and community groups came together for the annual Saddleworth in Bloom competition.

Organised by Saddleworth Parish Council, the popular event once again showcased the planting prowess of local gardeners, from small backyards to sweeping community spaces.

Tuesday, August 12 was a big day for green-fingered residents as they gathered at the Civic Hall for a celebration evening, where the results of this year’s competition were finally revealed.

With six contested categories and dozens of entries from across the villages, the event brought together neighbours, businesses and volunteers united by a love of gardening.

Judges, including Parish Council Chair Cllr Helen Bishop, toured the gardens back in July, but the results were kept under wraps until the special evening. Cllr Bishop praised the dedication of all entrants, saying:

“I know it sounds like a cliché, but we were staggered by the standard and diversity of entries into the competition. We were particularly pleased to see that sustainability played a big part too, with lots of people using water-butts, compost heaps and re-purposing containers for pot plants and vegetables. Really well done to all.”

The panel was also joined by Parish Clerk Karen Allott, who reflected on the creativity on show:

“We have had a number of new entries this year. It was wonderful to see just how much pride and personality had gone into each garden, and also to see how they have developed – some from building sites to glorious gardens.”

Guests at the celebration enjoyed refreshments while winners received awards and certificates for their hard work and imagination.

This year’s winners were:

Best Large Garden – Eileen Jones, Springhead

Best Medium Garden – Rosalyn Martin, Denshaw

Best Small Garden – Karen Spelman, Uppermill

Best Container Garden – Mark Clough, Diggle

Best Community Garden – Outram Mews, Kenworthy Gardens, Uppermill

Best Pub Garden – The Old Bell Inn, Delph