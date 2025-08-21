All smiles at Saddleworth School as GCSE results exceed expectations

IT WAS all smiles at Saddleworth School as Year 11 pupils collected their GCSE results, with many surpassing expectations after months of anticipation.

Headteacher Mike Anderson said he was “absolutely delighted that students’ excellent results reflect their hard work, focus and commitment to their studies over the past five years.”

The atmosphere at the Diggle school was one of relief and pride after what some described as a few sleepless nights leading up to results day.

Among the standout achievers was Lucy Byron from Delph, who was left stunned by her grades, which included three 9s and several 8s, particularly in History. “I tried to distract myself as much as possible in the build-up, but I still managed to get some sleep last night,” Lucy said. She will continue her studies at Blue Coat Sixth Form, where she plans to take A Levels with a view to becoming an English teacher.

Ruby Davies admitted she was surprised by her English results. “It was nerve-wracking at first, but once I got into the swing of it, it became the norm,” she said. Ruby will progress to Greenhead College to study Geology, Art and Maths.

Laura from Grasscroft was also celebrating strong grades of 9s and 8s. Despite being, in her own words, “quite hard” on herself, she now hopes to pursue sciences and English at Greenhead College, with ambitions to study either dentistry or medicine.

Oliver Hill of Greenfield achieved an impressive seven 9s. “I’m super happy, it was way better than I expected,” he said. His next step is to study science A Levels with a long-term aim of entering medicine.

Also from Greenfield, Noah Dainty collected four 9s, exceeding his own expectations. He has set his sights on Maths and Computer Science, pleased that his results have set him firmly on track.

Reflecting on the cohort’s achievements, Mr Anderson said:

“We are very proud of our students. Their results reflect the effort, commitment and resilience they have shown over the past five years. These outcomes provide a solid foundation as they take the next step in their education or training. Our students can be proud not only of what they have achieved, but of the way they have approached their studies.”

He continued: “These successes are the result of a collective effort across our whole school community. Staff have worked with dedication to support and guide students, and families have provided vital encouragement along the way. We are grateful to everyone who has helped our young people reach this point.”

“The grades reflect not only hard work and determination but also the strength of character our students have shown. They now move forward with confidence, and we wish them every success in the future.”