Saddleworth gift shop celebrates its third year in business

AN UPPERMILL gift shop shows no sign of being partied out as it feels festive after celebrating its third birthday.

Wild Strawberry, on the village’s High Street, marked its personal occasion before turning its attention to Christmas.

And its lasting success is down to the hard work of owner Sarah Davies, who revealed the inspiration behind its title.

Put simply, Wild is her maiden name and Strawberry is the street she used to live on.

“It was a really nice milestone to reach three years as a fledgling business,” said Sarah, who still works part time as a primary school teacher.

“And I’m quite creative, so I put that creativity into the gift shop.”

Now the birthday celebrations are over, Sarah and the team making sure the shop runs smoothly, especially during these busy months of Christmas, have made sure Wild Strawberry is ready.

@ggc_media An Uppermill gift shop shows no sign of being partied out as it feels festive after celebrating its third birthday. Wild Strawberry, on the village’s High Street, marked its personal occasion before turning its attention to Christmas. And its lasting success is down to the hard work of owner Sarah Davies, who revealed the inspiration behind its title #saddleworth #gifts #christmas #business ♬ original sound – GGC Media

The shop is all stocked up and filled top to bottom with gifts and cards of all kinds for all different occasions from, new baby presents to anniversary gifts.

Highlighting the sense of community it creates, locally crafted products from independent retailers dominate.

One of the local retailers Sarah sources gifts from is RQ bracelets in Delph – a business that specialises in homemade gemstone bracelets.

The shop also aims to be as eco-friendly as possible to help the environment.

This includes selling some fairtrade products, using paper bags, selling upcycled jewellery and making sure most cards sold are not cellophane wrapped.

With the festive season upon us, Wild Strawberry is seeing a high demand for the personalised gifts they sell, including baubles Sarah and the team work on in the shop when you purchase.

And there is one rule.

Sarah added: “If I would like to receive it as a gift it has shelf room, I don’t stock anything that I don’t actually like myself.”

Wild Strawberry is open throughout the week, excluding Mondays. You can find more on their website here: www.wildstrawberrygifts.co.uk.

You can also find them on Facebook here and Instagram here.