New off-field dawn for Uppermill FC

A SADDLEWORTH-BASED football club is taking the next step in its development by going legal.

Uppermill FC may be close to the top of life outside the non-league pyramid as it competes in the Manchester League Premier Division.

But while things are going well on the pitch, they need to adapt off it if they are to eventually make the North West Counties League.

So the decision has been taken to set up a new legal structure – Uppermill AFC (2025) Limited.

Uppermill FC’s chief executive Steve Southern, said: “Whilst what happens on the pitch is what matters most to most of us each Saturday or Sunday, the leaders at the club need to make sure that our off-field activities are best positioned for long term success.

“We have studied how bigger clubs structure themselves, and as we aspire to join those clubs, we need to organise ourselves to that higher standard.

“For that reason, we have formed our own limited company – Uppermill AFC (2025) Limited – and the current football club will be ‘poured’ into the company as soon as possible.

“We believe that this will require us to adopt ever more professional standards of organisation and transparency.

“If our ambitions are to be achieved, we need to adopt an increasingly more business-like appearance with potential investors and parties who want to work with us to grow the club – and grow it in a way that is beneficial to the whole community, not just the football club.”

Now a new framework is in place, the search is on for people with the right skills, time and motivation to become its directors.

Rachel Freeman, of Lees-based Freeman Accounting, has come on board to further improve the approach to the Uppermill FC’s finances.

And Steve added: “Rachel’s guidance will be essential in upping our game to our financial affairs.

“We are taking advice on how to select the directors, and we are very grateful for the many expressions of interest that we’ve already have as regards the role of a director of Uppermill AFC (2025) Limited.

“I know we are not quite Manchester City, but, as the song has it, ‘there’s a million miles between us but at least we are heading in the same direction!’”