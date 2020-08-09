Saddleworth goes silent for Hiroshima vigil

SEVENTY-FIVE years since the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki were marked by Saddleworth Peace Group with a silent vigil.

The event was held outside Uppermill Methodist Church on August 6, with members and supporters gathering with placards and posters to pay their respects.

Due to coronavirus guidance, participants observed social distancing and there were no readings or speeches as is customary at the annual event.

Instead, a silent vigil was held for 20 minutes before the event concluded with the reading of the Peace Group’s affirmation.

Phillida Shipp, Delph

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the bombings, a global Peace Wave was organised by the World Conference against atomic and hydrogen bombs.

The original Peace Wave was proposed at the 1987 World Conference as an international joint action which called for a total ban and elimination of nuclear weapons.

The Peace Wave enjoyed extensive support worldwide and was altogether held five times until 1991.

Now, the Peace Wave invited groups and individuals across the world to take part in a vigil or produce a creative form of action to bring calls for a nuclear weapon-free world onto a new stage.

Saddleworth Peace Group encouraged members to take their own ‘creative action’ by making a painting, sculpture, prose, poem or other creative item and posting it to social media #PeaceWaveSaddleworth.

By Steve Chick, made from paper cranes By Steve Chick, made from paper cranes By Sophie Parkes-Nield Phillida Shipp, Delph

Share this story: Tweet





Print

