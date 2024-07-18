Saddleworth Golf Club triumphs in Oldham and District Championship

SADDLEWORTH Golf Club celebrated a resounding victory at the Oldham and District Centenary and 36-hole District Championship, held at Werneth Golf Club.

The club’s professionals and members delivered outstanding performances throughout the event, culminating in a clean sweep of trophies.

Andrew Earlam expressed his satisfaction with the club’s achievement, stating, “I am pleased that a clean sweep of the trophies went to Saddleworth.”

The highlight of the day was the double triumph of Captain Lee Rowbotham, whose skill and experience proved pivotal.

Rowbotham, visiting his former club, showcased an impressive display. His performance began with a first-round nett score of 66, securing him the prestigious Centenary Trophy. Undeterred by the afternoon round, where he carded a 74, Rowbotham’s total score of 140 forced a 6-hole play-off with Gary Melling of Crompton and Royton.

Rowbotham emerged victorious with a -1 score in the play-off, claiming not only the Centenary Trophy but also the coveted District Trophy.

Meanwhile, back at Saddleworth Golf Club, the Vics Captain’s ‘Major’ prize unfolded over 36 demanding holes. Graham Hobbs emerged as the overall winner with a total score of 142, closely followed by Paul Rowbotham and Lee Blainey at 144.

The day’s accolades continued with Jonathan Hobday’s exceptional performance in the JW Holt medal competition.

