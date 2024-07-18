Anti-social behaviour on Marsden Moor puts wildlife at risk

A NUMBER of illegal off-road motorbikes have been spotted on Marsden Moor on recent weekends and rangers are liaising with the police taskforce to stop this impacting protected bird life

These have been reported to the new police taskforce that was set up last month to crack down on illegal motorbike riding in Kirklees.

These bikes are among a number of instances of anti-social behaviour that, the National Trust Rangers report, are putting the moorland and its precious animals at risk. They are working with the Kirklees Nuisance Anti-Social Behaviour Team and carrying out joint patrols of the moor, to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Using motorbikes and vehicles on Marsden Moor is illegal, and the damage caused by these motorbikes can take hundreds of years to undo as vehicle tyres can expose and erode the peat, increasing the risk of flood and leaching carbon into the atmosphere.

Nesting birds and wild mountain hares are easily disturbed by the noise of motorbikes and, in worse-case scenarios, the heat from exhausts can cause moorland fires.

Ian Dowson, area ranger for the National Trust, said, “Unfortunately, it seems off-road vehicles using the moors is becoming a reoccurring issue. We have increased our ranger patrols and are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to help educate riders.

“These incidents have a huge environmental and financial impact and undo the countless volunteer hours and money spent restoring this landscape.”

A number of campfires have been found by rangers in recent weeks too. The people who light these fires on the moor may not realise the extent of the damage they could cause but it is significant.

A blaze in February 2019, started by one barbecue, took four days to put out and charred seven square miles of the moorland, killing countless wild animals and birds.

Visitors are reminded that the moor is protected by a Public Spaces Protection Order, that bans all barbecues and campfires on the moor. Defying this order could result in a fine of up to £2000, or even – as one man who started a fire in 2021 found – a prison sentence.

Ian Dowson said: “We do want people to visit but they need to do so responsibly. The moor is open access land which is governed by bylaws that ensure it can be used for walking, running, watching wildlife, climbing or using public bridleways, but not for any activity that could harm the environment, wildlife or livestock’.

Activities off limits include drone flying, paragliding and professional dog walking without a license. During nesting season, until 31 July, it is also a legal requirement to keep dogs on leads on open access land for the sake of moorland birds and livestock.

The National Trust rangers can lend National Trust leads to those who have forgotten to bring one, or you can borrow one from the National Trust’s offices in the Old Good’s Yard, Marsden.

If you see a fire or a lit BBQ on Marsden Moor, please dial 999 and ask for fire.

If you see motorbikes on the moor, report them to West Yorkshire Police, by calling 101 or visiting https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/form/report-nuisance-bikes

Professional dog walkers that use the moor need a licence to use National Trust land for commercial purposes. If this applies to you, get in touch with the team at marsdenmoor@nationaltrust.og.uk

