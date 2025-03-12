Saddleworth green spaces to receive extra protection in neighbourhood plan

ADDED protection is set to be given to four green spaces in Saddleworth as part of its neighbourhood plan.

Consultation with members of the public as the document is drawn up has seen new designation provided to Ashfield in Springhead, Dawson’s Field in Scouthead, Diggle Fields (often known as Diggle Tip) and Church Fields in Dobcross.

And if that plan is passed, they will be allocated the status of ‘Local Green Space’ – a relatively new category which gives the spaces similar protection to being in the green belt.

Parish Council chair, Cllr Barbara Beeley, said: “We listened to residents, who wanted more protection for green spaces in the Parish.

“These were the first four spaces that we have identified which we think qualify for this extra protection.

“And despite the Neighbourhood Plan being close to completion, we agreed with residents that adding these sites to it was an important change to make.”

Three of the four locations were not previously green belt, so will get completely fresh protections.

The fourth – Dawson’s Field – is in the green belt but its extensive community use means that it will be given extra protection.

And extra sites are already being examined, while others can be suggested.

Cllr Beeley added: “These were not the only sites under consideration, but with limited time before the Neighbourhood Plan was put forward, we made sure that we aimed to get these through.

“If people want to suggest other locations which are worthy of protection, they should get in touch with the Parish Council.

“We can nominate more sites when the local plan for the whole of Oldham is produced and we’re already investigating two other locations.

“We’re here to make sure Saddleworth continues to be the thriving and beautiful place that it is.”

