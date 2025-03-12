Saddleworth pub helps charity through its Burger Night

A SADDLEWORTH pub is helping boost a charity close to its heart through its Burger Night.

Grasscroft’s Farrars Arms is donating £1 of each one sold on Wednesday evenings to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The Oldham Road venue is no stranger to lending its support to the cause as it was the start of Kevin Sinfield’s mammoth fundraising efforts and the finishing line of his last physical challenge.

After raising £2,000 for the MND Association with his 7 for £7 offer, based on rugby league legend Rob Burrow, this is a continuation of that work.

And it is giving a pound of each £10 sale – which buys a burger, fries and coleslaw – to the MNDA as it also supports the Darby-Rimmer Foundation.

Saddleworth Independent told how former Premier League footballer Marcus Stewart, who is living with MND, has become a big friend of the Farrars.

As part of its commitment to the cause, from 4pm every Wednesday its Burger Night brings a charitable glow to a tasty treat.

*PEOPLE can book a table at the Farrars Arms by clicking https://www.thefarrarsarms.co.uk/.

