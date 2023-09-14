Saddleworth grit bin removal scheme place on hold

AN OUTCRY from councillors over apparent plans to remove more than 30 grit bins from the streets of Saddleworth has seen them put on hold.

The Independent told how 32 in the North and South wards would have been taken away.

But now Oldham Council has informed its members of a rethink over how it will go about any proposals.

That means they will not be going anywhere until a wider consultation has taken place after leader Cllr Arooj Shah ordered a review.

The message from executive director of place and economic growth Emma Barton states: “We were asked last year to review grit bin distribution and usage across the borough, this work has been ongoing.

“However, neither engagement with local members nor senior officer sign off has taken place.

“In light of this, the leader has asked me to formally review this situation and to instigate a much wider consultation with ward members, including instances where grit bins haven’t been used for a number of years.

“We will be in touch on completion of the internal review.”

Saddleworth Independent revealed nine grit bins in Uppermill had been earmarked for removal, with one relocated, with four in Grasscroft also on a list of those that will be taken away.

Saddleworth North Conservative Luke Lancaster said: “When the cold weather sets in, it’s really important they have the grit bin provision and the salt there to clear the road, to get to work, to get to school, to do whatever they need to do.

“They can’t always rely on the grit wagons clearing the roads. They’ll really miss that provision.

“Even on the primary routes, they may need gritting up to half a dozen times, whereas the wagon will only go down a road once or twice.

“And getting off small residential streets on to the main road is the hard part.”

Cllr Max Woodvine added: “They used to take the bins away in the summer and out them back when they were needed. When I spoke to a resident, they thought that’s what was happening.

“When I said it was permanent, they couldn’t believe it. I can see what’s going to happen when winter sets in, we’re going to be constantly emailing asking for gritters to go back as they’ve missed bits.

“They’re making more work for themselves.”

Three sponsored grit bins in Greenfield and one in Uppermill were also earmarked for removal, as were a number in Delph, two in Diggle and one in Denshaw.

The list said many lie on a primary gritting route while others are on unadopted or private road. The only one being moved will see it shift from Uppermill’s Church Inn to the actual church.

Saddleworth North Liberal Democrat Cllr Garth Harkness said: “Saddleworth residents rely on grit bins during the winter months and this plan disproportionately affects our villages.

“I am not sure council leaders who live in other areas understand how difficult it can be to get to work on a snowy winter morning.”

However, Oldham Council’s latest move, in light of the reaction, will see councillors more involved in the decision-making process.

