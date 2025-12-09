Saddleworth Group of Artists brings Museum to life with Winter Exhibition

AN EYE-CATCHING array of work will be on display as Saddleworth Group of Artists presents its Winter 2025 Exhibition.

The exhibition runs from Saturday, December 6, 2025 to Saturday, February 14, 2026 at Saddleworth Museum on Uppermill High Street.

It is free to view daily (except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day) from 1pm to 4pm, with the opportunity to purchase a unique piece of original art.

And all are welcome to a special ‘Meet the Artists’ preview event on Sunday, December 7 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with refreshments and music.

Saddleworth Group of Artists, which has more than 40 members, was founded in 1950 by Saddleworth artist Ellis Shaw and friends who had attended classes at Oldham School of Art.

It has flourished to boast more than 40 elected members from a variety of artistic backgrounds working in different media including oil, watercolour, ink, pastel, stitch, etchings and sculpture. Subject matter ranges from landscape to figures and abstraction.

Find out more on their website: saddleworthartists.co.uk