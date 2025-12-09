Enquiries continue after passenger dies following Diggle collision

ONE PERSON has died and another has been left in a critical condition in hospital after a car travelled into a Diggle bungalow.

The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, December 8, at the junction of Dorset Avenue and Huddersfield Road.

A Fiat 500 being driven by a 75-year-old is said to have travelled across the main road and damage can clearly be seen to a property close to the village’s Post Office.

And an 81-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene as emergency services, including Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

An officer was seen in the area 24 hours later as enquiries continue.

Police are now appealing to members of the public for information about the fatal crash.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At around 9.20am on Monday, December 8, three fire engines from Oldham, Mossley and Stalybridge fire stations attended a crash involving a car going into a bungalow on Dorset Avenue, Oldham.

“Firefighters arrived quickly to make the vehicle safe and remove one person from the vehicle. Crews were in attendance for roughly two hours.”

A spokesperson for GMP added: “Officers responded to the incident at 09.17am, where the driver of a Fiat 500 was travelling generally south east on Dorset Avenue.

“The driver approached the junction with Huddersfield Road, and the vehicle crossed the junction and collided with a bungalow on Huddersfield Road.

“Tragically, the passenger, aged 81, died at the scene. The driver, aged 75, remains in a critical condition at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone who saw the Fiat 500 driving before the crash, witnessed the incident itself, has dashcam footage or CCTV footage, is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police.

Members of the public can call 0161 856 4741 or use the Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 694 of 08/12/25.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.