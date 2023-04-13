Saddleworth Historical Society event listing

SADDLEWORTH HISTORICAL SOCIETY has a meeting on Wednesday 10th May 2023 at 7.30pm.

The venue is Saddleworth Museum Gallery, High Street, Uppermill.

The meeting features an Illustrated Presentation by Paul Darlow entitled “The Oaks Disaster (Black Snow) – A Batley Colliery Mining Disaster.”

Free admission for Society members but a charge to non-members will be made at the door of £3 per person. All are welcome to attend.

Refreshments will be available.

SADDLEWORTH HISTORICAL SOCIETY has a meeting on Wednesday 14th June 2023 at 7.30pm.

The venue is the Saddleworth Museum Gallery, High Street, Uppermill.

The meeting features an Illustrated Presentation by Brian Groom entitled “National Portraits – Fascinating Figures from the Region’s Past.”

Free admission for Society members but a charge to non-members will be made at the door of £3. per person.

All are welcome to attend and Refreshments will be available.

