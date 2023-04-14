Brass band making new stands after funding boost

A SADDLEWORTH brass band is celebrating after an out-stand-ing generous donation.

Those playing for Friezland are now updating their music stand banners after The East Lancashire Masonic Charity handed them a financial boost.

The money enabled the band to purchase a new set to complement the other Friezland band logo, adding a newer look to a newer range.

For Friezland brass Band has recently welcomed back the popular Max Stannard as musical director.

And a spokesman said: “He brings a progressive outlook to the music being played combining popular, well known tunes with traditional brass band pieces

“The East Lancs Masonic Charity have been raising money for good causes since the 1800s and we are thankful they chose to help our band in these difficult economic times.

“We wish them the best of luck with all their future fundraising endeavours.”

Friezland Brass Band say they ‘continue to progress well and have been very fortunate to.’

But as ever, it is ready to welcome new players to its sessions Thursday evenings at Uppermill Conservative Club, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

And it has vacancies on cornet, solo horn and solo trombone.

The band has a variety of concerts, weddings and parties throughout the year, as well as the occasional contest.

Anyone interested in coming along is asked to contact them at hello@friezlandbrassband.co.uk.

