Saddleworth Independent recognised with Mayor’s award

SADDLEWORTH Independent is officially an award winner after being named alongside other inspiring people from Oldham.

Civic Mayor, Cllr Zahid Chauhan, honoured outstanding individuals who have all made a big difference to the area and its residents at a ceremony on Saturday, July 27.

And the couple behind this title – Gemma and Gary Carter – were among the select group.

The Independent was joined by people whose work, dedication and going above and beyond benefits the people of the Oldham borough.

Gary Carter said: “We cannot thank Cllr Chauhan enough for his recognition.

“It was inspiring to hear the stories of the other award winners, as well as hear the mayor speak about the effect they can have on communities.

“We don’t operate Saddleworth Independent for awards or recognition – but it is wonderful to receive it.”

Gemma Carter added: “To say we were shocked when we were told of the award is an understatement.

“However, what a wonderful honour for the work we do. Our sincerest thanks to Cllr Chauhan.”

Cllr Chauhan said: “It is an honour for me to present these awards to such committed and deserving individuals.

“They go above and beyond the call of duty and their hard work is helping to improve our borough and the lives of residents.

“I extend our heartfelt thanks, not only from myself and Oldham Council but from the entire community.”

This year’s recipients, who received their awards in front of family, friends, and community leaders, were:

Jonathan and Stephanie Griffiths Barnes – For their leadership with the Ambitions organisation, a volunteer-run charity that provides social and skill-building activities for young adults with learning and physical disabilities, helping them integrate with the community.

Arif Choudhry – For his promotion of charity activities through his media outlet and supporting various local causes.

Lilian Day – For her tireless efforts organising annual concerts for Children in Need and raising funds for MacMillan Nurses and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

Najma Khalid MBE – For her work with the Women’s Chai Project. The group empowers women, by providing care, help and inspiration to enhance their wellbeing and support their roles as mothers and community members.

Zahid Malik – For his extensive charity work benefiting community groups in Oldham.

John Marshall – For his community engagement, including his contributions to Oldham’s International Choir.

Sarah Tate – For her remarkable charity walks and fundraising achievements. Throughout the past year, she has raised £21,200 for various charities.

Marcus Emms and his wife Michaela – For Marcus’s role as the town crier and their numerous Santa appearances, spreading joy throughout the community.

Mick Bowskill – For organising mental health walks during the pandemic, raising funds for Maggie’s Oldham, and supporting veterans. Mick is also a dedicated carer for his wife and an active fundraiser for various causes.

Ginny Alexander – Former Mayor of Oldham (2019-2021), for her continued community involvement and leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Major Eddy Hardaker – For his dedicated support of the Royal British Legion and other groups, especially his work with children in Royton.

