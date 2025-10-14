Saddleworth Male Voice Choir to hold Remembrance Concert

SADDLEWORTH’s much-loved Male Voice Choir is set to bring the community together once again for its annual Remembrance Concert.

It promises to be another moving evening of music and reflection to honour those who have served in conflict.

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 8, at 7.30pm at Uppermill Civic Hall.

Joining the choir as special guests will be the talented Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band.

The concert will be guided by Musical Director Dorian Kelly, Accompanist Louise Brennan, and Band Conductor Jonathan Leedale.

There will be a varied programme, from male voice choir classics to the music of Queen, with a dedicated section for reflection and remembrance at the end.

Tickets are £12, which are available from Ticket Secretary Ken Barker on 07353 785 409, as well as at Alberti’s Greengrocers in Uppermill and Uppermill Post Office.

They can also be purchased online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/saddleworth-male-voice-choir

Saddleworth Male Voice Choir rehearses every Wednesday evening from 7.30pm at Saddleworth School in Diggle and performs around 12 concerts each year across Uppermill and the North West.

To learn more about the choir or how to get involved, visit https://saddleworthmvc.org