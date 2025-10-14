Get parenthood off to healthy start with new Oldham Active scheme

Oldham Active has launched special discounted programme ‘Active Start’ to support women through pregnancy and the first few months of parenthood.

The scheme offers pregnant and postnatal women a monthly, no-contract membership for £9.99 a month – a significant saving from the usual £36 monthly fee.

Active Start is available at Oldham Active’s five centres in Oldham, Failsworth, Chadderton, Saddleworth and Royton, providing access to more than 150 group exercise classes, gyms, swimming pools, sauna facilities and racket sports.

Understanding that pregnancy and a new baby can be physically and emotionally demanding, Oldham Active’s Active Start includes expert instructors who provide inductions tailored to each woman’s needs and stage of their parenting journey.

The Active Start membership also includes access to Oldham Active’s baby and adult classes, allowing mothers to bond with their little ones while staying active, as well as providing opportunities to meet other new parents.

Councillor Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture, said: “Keeping mums happy and healthy benefits both them and their children, so I’m pleased that Oldham Active’s services are now even more accessible for expecting and new mums.

“The leisure facilities we have are fantastic and the staff are available to support everyone who comes through the doors.

“This wellness boost will be a valuable addition to the already great offers available.”

Stuart Lockwood, CEO at Oldham Active, continued: “We recognise that pregnancy and early motherhood can be both wonderful and overwhelming.

“Many women struggle to prioritise their own health and fitness during this crucial time, whether due to physical changes, time constraints or financial pressures.

“Our Active Start programme helps remove these barriers by providing affordable access to expert-led fitness programmes designed for this life stage.

“We want expectant mothers to have happy pregnancies and healthy babies, and staying active is crucial to this.

“Through this programme, developed in partnership with NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care, we believe that taking care of yourself isn’t selfish – it’s essential for both mother and baby’s wellbeing.”

Lauren Connis, Head of Health and Wellbeing, added: “We’re delighted that our Active Start membership is fully supported by NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care.

“The Active Start membership extends our partnership with midwives, creating a supportive programme that continues to nurture the health and wellbeing of both mums-to-be and new mums throughout their journey.”

To sign up for Active Start, local pregnant women need to bring their Mat B1 form (available from their midwife or GP) to any of Oldham Active’s five centres and pay the first £9.99.

With no monthly contract required, members can then top up each month. The special offer is valid for 12 months post their due date or baby’s date of birth.

For further details of the programme, contact your nearest Oldham Active Leisure Centre or visit: www.oldhamactive.co.uk/activestart