Saddleworth Male Voice Choir to host charity concert in support of MS Society

Music lovers are being invited to an evening of live performance in Saddleworth, as the Saddleworth Male Voice Choir prepares to host a special charity concert this spring.

The event will take place on Friday, April 17 at St Anne’s Church, with all proceeds supporting the MS Society Oldham and District Group.

The concert will feature a performance from the choir alongside special guest harpist Sarah Davies, promising an evening of varied and uplifting music.

Starting at 7.30pm, the event offers a chance for the community to come together while raising funds for a cause that supports people living with multiple sclerosis.

Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from local outlets including Alberti’s Greengrocers and Uppermill Post Office, from choir members, or on the door. They can also be purchased online.

Organisers are encouraging residents to come along and support both local musicians and an important charity through what is set to be a memorable night of music.

Book tickets here