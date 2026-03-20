Budding Saddleworth artists wanted to transform blank sheets of paper

WHAT DO you see when looking at a blank sheet of paper?

Well, a renowned artist who proves it is not just something to write on is ready to come to Saddleworth.

Shelagh Wing is willing to pass on her expertise to up to 30 people in the area who want to do more with the material.

Paper sculpture is an inexpensive and captivating art form that transforms two-dimensional sheets into intricate 3D objects.

From simple geometric forms to complex, delicate designs, the craft uses techniques like folding, cutting, and gluing to bring paper to life.

All it needs is a group and a venue – and a bespoke paper sculpture workshop can be started.

From portraying the delicate elegance of a bespoke wedding decoration to the timeless storytelling of a Nativity scene, creations could even bring the spirit of Saddleworth to life by portraying a rhythmic Morris dancing troupe or the proud tradition of a local brass band.

And it does not take a professional studio to get started. Most projects require only a few basic items, like a cutting mat and craft knife, scissors and a ruler.

A scoring tool which allows clean and crisp folds to be made without cracking the paper could take the form of a blunt butter knife or a “dead” ballpoint pen.

Tweezers are also useful for handling small, delicate pieces.

For a class of 30, it will cost less than £10 per head, plus a shared venue hire fee, for a one-day workshop in September.

Anyone interested in attending a workshop is asked to contact Rob Knotts on 0161 627 3798.