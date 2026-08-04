Saddleworth Marina artisan market celebrates first anniversary

A popular monthly market at Saddleworth Marina in Greenfield has celebrated its first anniversary.

Saddleworth Artisan Market drew visitors from across the area for a day of music, stalls, family activities and fundraising.

Local traders were joined by families and community groups in the scenic surroundings of the marina.

Attractions included a steam engine, a traditional music organ, artisan stalls, refreshments and live entertainment.

Greenfield Brass Band entertained the crowds during the event.

Younger visitors enjoyed free children’s activities, glitter tattoos and balloons, while ice cream from Grandpa Greene’s proved popular.

One of the day’s main attractions was the Saddleworth Round Table duck race.

Although unconventionally slower than usual, the race raised £2,123.93 for good causes.

Organisers thanked traders and visitors for supporting the anniversary market.

The next Saddleworth Artisan Market at the marina will take place on Sunday, September 6th.