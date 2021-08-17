Saddleworth Morris Men will pull on clogs despite Rushcart cancellation

THERE may be no Rushcart event this year – but that isn’t going to stop Saddleworth Morris Men putting on their clogs to entertain the community.

The group recently confirmed its ‘heartbreaking decision’ to cancel its popular annual event for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead the side will be dancing on Saturday, August 21 and will be joined by some visiting sides to perform for locals.

They will start in Uppermill at The Commercial at 12noon, then progress through the village with dance spots including the Hare and Hounds car park, the park, and Saddleworth Museum.

They aim to get up to perform at the Cross Keys Inn at about 4pm and then on to the Church Inn.

The group also has a limited number of Rushcart leather badges which will be available to buy on the day for £4.

Any remaining badges will be dispatched by mail for £5 (including posting and packing).

To register your interest email rushcart.badges2021@gmail.com

The two-day Rushcart event, which was held for the 45th time in 2019, attracts hundreds of morris men from up and down the country for a weekend of festivities and dancing.

On Saturday, the sides pull the decorative cart, which is handmade from rushes cut from moorland above Saddleworth, through the villages and stop at villages along the way to dance.

On Sunday morning, a service is held at St Chad’s Church Saddleworth and the rushes from the cart are laid out across the church floor.

Then there is more dancing and the popular wrestling, gurning and the worst singer competitions outside the Church Inn and Cross Keys in Uppermill.

