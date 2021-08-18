Tesco community grants scheme brings boost for local charities

SHOPPERS at Tesco in Greenfield can help give a welcome funding boost to local charities thanks to the superstore’s community grants scheme.

The scheme, formerly called Bags of Help, supports good causes that focus on helping children and families, and has given grants to thousands of groups across the UK since 2016.

At Tesco in Greenfield, three charities are currently hoping for shoppers’ votes before September 30 so they can secure a grant. Friends of Bright Futures School (FBFS), based in Greenfield, wants to use the money to buy resources and equipment for their ‘Plant it, Grow it, Eat it’ scheme as part of their Forest School initiative.

Greenfield Cricket Club hopes to put the funding towards refurbishment of their practice nets, which would benefit all ages from their five-year-old All Stars to veterans aged 65.

And When You Wish Upon A Star would use the grant to help turn more dreams of local children living with life-threatening illnesses into a reality.

Tesco shoppers will be given a blue token at checkout so they can vote for their favourite charity by dropping the token in the Community Grants box.

Find out more about the scheme online: tescocommunitygrants.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

