Saddleworth Morris Men’s dancing season well under way

SADDLEWORTH Morris Men’s first full season of dancing since the Covid-19 pandemic is well under way after several performances across the North West and more planned throughout the year.

The season began in Liverpool for the Joint Morris Organisations’ Day of Dance on April 9, with the side also performing their traditional Maundy Thursday (April 14) and Good Friday Easter (April 15) dance-out in villages around Saddleworth in the company of Earlsdon Morris Men.

This was capped off by a fine display at Holmfirth Folk Festival on May 7.

Holmfirth Folk Festival also saw new recruit Gary Croad earn his waistcoat by performing the Greenfield dance perfectly.



David Biggs, Squire of Saddleworth Morris Men, said: “It’s been a fantastic start to the season and a pleasure to have multiple performances already under our belt after the past couple of years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.

“It’s been extremely humbling to have so many members of the community come to watch us locally and let us know how much they’ve missed seeing us.

“We’re also delighted to have a new member join our ranks. Gary has had to wait some time to dance for his waistcoat and we’re pleased to see him earn it after already becoming an integral member of the side.”

Saddleworth Morris Men will next perform in the pubs in the villages of the Colne Valley on June 25.

Saddleworth Rushcart also returns for the first time since 2019, taking place on August 20 and 21.

For further information and updates visit: https://en-gb.facebook.com/saddleworth.morris

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

