Jubilee tractor run raises funds for RDA

A PROCESSION of almost 30 tractors of all colours, shapes and sizes took on a special charity run to mark the Queen’s Jubilee, raising £1,243.35 for Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Saddleworth Tractor Club assembled at The Diggle Hotel along with a host of admirers and supporters of all ages.

Then they set off on a tour of the villages through Dobcross, Delph, Denshaw, Lydgate, Mossley, Greenfield and Uppermill before returning to The Diggle Hotel.

The run was raising funds for Saddleworth RDA, based at Saddleworth Stables in Diggle, who hope to purchase riding clothing and footwear for their disabled riders.

