Saddleworth mourns trio of well-known figures

THE funeral has taken place of former Uppermill shopkeeper Graham Dean. Graham, who lived in Dobcross, ran Pet Pals on the High Street for 25 years until his retirement last summer.

Harpurhey-born, the popular trader died on Wednesday, February 19. His funeral and committal took place at Oldham Crematorium on Tuesday, March 10.

Saddleworth is also mourning the passing of two well-known, former Greenfield-based GPs: Dr David Atherton and Dr Tom Sinclair who died earlier this month.

Dr Atherton was a one-time chair of Saddleworth Parish Council. A keen rugby league supporter and a familiar face collecting donations at Greenfield’s Whit Friday band contest.

Councillor Jamie Curley, current chair of the Parish Council, said: “Life will definitely be little duller without David around. He was a larger than life character.”

Shane Wilson, chairman of Saddleworth Rangers, said: “David was well respected and did a lot for amateur rugby league in the town.

“He had an affiliation with Higginshaw where his sons played but, as he lived in Greenfield, he popped down to our games from time to time.”

