Who dunnit? Find out eventually when Deathtrap lands at Millgate

SADDLEWORTH Players bring Ira Levin’s comedy-thriller Deathtrap to life at the Millgate Arts Centre, Delph, from Saturday, March 24 until Saturday, April 4.

This classic play became one of Broadway’s longest running shows and was nominated for four Tony Awards.

The plot is considered a post-modern masterpiece and revolves around the machinations of a struggling playwright of thrillers.

Several of the play’s twists and turns involve the writing of a play, also called Deathtrap, which mirrors events on stage.

Director Pauline Walsh said “All the basics of a thriller are there. But just when you think you have things sussed, Levin pulls the rug from under your feet.

“He offers clues which are almost gift wrapped but which are the real ones and which are red herrings?

“Add to this a huge dollop of laughter and a thoroughly enjoyable evening is on the cards.

The cast includes: David Noble (Sidney Bruhl), Christopher Richardson (Clifford Anderson), Sarah Carroll (Myra Bruhl), Siobhan Ebden (Helga ten Dorp) and Andrew Wilson (Porter Milgrim).

Tickets are available from the Millgate website (millgateartscentre.co.uk) or by phoning the box office on 01457 874644, Tuesdays 2pm–5pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays 2pm–7pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30am–1pm.

