Saddleworth MP backs footballers families’ fight for justice

SADDLEWORTH’S MP has blasted the ‘truly shocking’ support for former footballers now battling health issues.

Studies have found evidence of a link between the sport and an increased risk of dementia and higher rates of death because of neurodegenerative diseases.

Former players are diagnosed with dementia at rates four to five times higher than the national average.

This includes five of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team – among them Manchester United legend Nobby Stiles, whose son John now leads the Football Families for Justice (FFJ) campaign, which advocates for justice for former players and their families.

And in her role as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Dementia, Debbie Abrahams has backed their call for action.

She also criticised the game’s approach towards those who graced pitches up and down the land.

There are serious concerns raised about the failure of football authorities to adequately support former players now suffering with dementia. Some are left relying on the generosity of fans to fund their care.

She said: “As Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Dementia, I was delighted to host Football Families for Justice in Parliament.

“I want to pay tribute to the families, led by John Stiles, who have done incredible work in bringing this issue to public attention.

“The lack of support being offered by football authorities to former footballers is truly shocking.

“Tackling the causes, alongside proper support for those with dementia, is so important.

“Not just for professional footballers, but for amateur players as well. It is vital that we ensure that current and future footballers are protected from this increased risk.”

Ms Abrahams’ reception was attended by England legends, including 1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst and Kevin Keegan alongside politicians including the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram.

And she praised the approach taken by a club on her constituency’s doorstep, adding: “At Oldham Athletic, we are so lucky to have an owner who cares so passionately about this issue, with Frank Rothwell raising over a million pounds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“I will continue to support Football Families for Justice and urge my colleagues to support the amendment being brought forward to the Football Governance Bill.

“The amendment would give the regulator powers to impose a statutory duty on the football authorities to develop a comprehensive dementia strategy.”