Uppermill FC toasts sponsorship agreement with Caffe Grande Abaco

A SADDLEWORTH football club hopes to be brewing something special after announcing a sponsorship deal with a familiar name on its coffee scene.

And Uppermill FC’s agreement with Caffe Grande Abaco extends to its newly-formed girls’ team.

The village bistro’s name will adorn the new kit of the men’s first team, which will again compete in the Premier Division of the Manchester Football League in the 2025/26 season.

But the arrangement with the High Street establishment also sees it become main shirt sponsor for Uppermill’s new girls’ team, created by Chris Duckworth and coached principally by Andy Hollingsworth, Tom Penney and Barrie Pritchard.

Currently, bosses are looking at a younger age group as the club already has under-12 and under-11 sides

But it would take Uppermill FC’s roster to 29 teams, including four senior sides, with more than 450 players signed up.

Uppermill Chief Executive Steve Southern said: “We treasure all of our sponsors, and none more so than our newest sponsor, Caffe Grande Abaco, who have gone above and beyond in sponsoring both our first team and our girls’ team.

“We believe that we can play our part in best representing the Abaco brand during next season and beyond. We are very grateful to Phil and the team at Abaco.

‘Without our kind sponsors, we would simply not be able to do the productive work that we do in our community.

“And without our small army of unpaid volunteers to run the club and coach the teams, our local youngsters would not have the opportunity to play organised sport.”

Abaco owner, Phil Allingan, added: “I have known Steve for a long time and I have noticed the excellent work that Uppermill FC have been doing with Sally Maher at Our Community Wardrobe Oldham (OCWO) – a charitable cause that I passionately support myself.

“When Steve wanted to discuss a possible sponsorship relationship between Abaco and the football club, I believed that such a relationship would very much suit Abaco’s commitment to its local community.

“We are delighted to help support Uppermill FC.”