Saddleworth MP’s role in future of Gaza

SADDLEWORTH’S MP has played a key role in helping map out the future for Gaza.

Debbie Abrahams chairs the Palestine All-Party Parliamentary Group and discussed the next stages for the war-torn region.

Seven ambassadors and three ministers from across the Middle East and North Africa, including Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Morocco, and Tunisia, attended as the Arab League’s map forward was the main focus.

Now after seeing hopes for the development and restoration of Gaza and the West Bank, which will cost in the region of £41 billion, she hopes the people who find themselves affected by the conflict can play a big part in helping the area recover.

Ms Abrahams said: “It is important that the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank are helped to rebuild civic society and infrastructure, and that the support demonstrated is translated into action which is in the interests of Palestinians.

“The future of Gaza must work in the interests of the Palestinian people and that has been recognised by the UK, Italy, France and Germany calling for it to be rebuilt over a five-year period.

“That will only be possible with a lasting peace and with the States of Palestine and Israel living alongside each other in safety and security.

“I know that many of my constituents care deeply about the humanitarian catastrophe that Gazans are enduring.

“I hope these plans, endorsed by the UK Government, can be realised.”

The Arab League’s plans come as efforts to broker an extension and further development of the next phase of a ceasefire in Gaza continue.

They reject the displacement of people from the territory and the UK is not expected to fund it, with an international conference set to be held in April 2025 to raise the money necessary.

It is expected wealthy states in the region would be willing to lead on funding some of this investment, but it is recognised that this can only be brought about with a lasting ceasefire and peace being agreed upon with Israel.

More than 50 Parliamentarians attended the event – held on Tuesday, March 4 – from a number of UK political parties.

Ma Abrahams has campaigned for a ceasefire and durable peace between Israel and Hamas, something which has been commended by the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy MP who has said previously that he “can’t think of a colleague who has pressed me more on these issues [the Gaza conflict and the need for a ceasefire and return of the hostages] on a regular basis.”

Also in attendance were other influential MPs from Greater Manchester, including Manchester Rusholme’s Afzal Khan and Withington’s Jeff Smith, with peers including Lord Alf Dubs and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

