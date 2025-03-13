Spring events to raise funds for Saddleworth Parish Council chairman’s charities

LAUNCH into spring with two fundraising events to raise money for local causes.
On Sunday, April 6 enjoy an afternoon of shopping at a Spring Market at the Civic Hall in Uppermill from 10am to 3pm.
There will be a variety of stalls as well as refreshments. Entry is by donation and the event is in aid of the Saddleworth Parish Council’s chairman’s charities.
To book a stall phone Lesley on 0161 627 3798 or email lesleymknotts@outlook.com
Then on Tuesday, April 15 take a day out on a coach trip to the historic city of York.
Leave Uppermill turning circle at 9.30am and return to turning circle circa 5pm.
Tickets cost £18 and are available from Barbara 07951 125570 or the Civic Hall in Uppermill 01457 876665.
The trip is in aid of the Saddleworth Parish Council’s chairman’s charities.
