Saddleworth Museum calls on community support to help secure future

SADDLEWORTH Museum is continuing to serve the community, despite its doors having been closed for almost 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the committee is calling on locals to carry on getting involved with the 200+ Club Monthly Lottery, online shop and ‘Friends’ scheme to help secure the museum’s future.

Charlie Middlewood, on behalf of the Friends and Museum Committees, said: “At the moment, Saddleworth Museum expects to remain closed for most of the first half of the year.

“Museums, charities, and event organisers have been low down the Government’s list of those receiving support.

“The response from the people of Saddleworth to the lottery, online shop and ‘Friends’ scheme has been both encouraging and welcome.

“It is hoped that this support continues, and volunteers continue to work behind the scenes.

“All at the museum have already put much in place for any restricted re-opening and hope they begin planning soon with more certainty to welcome you all back somehow, sometime in 2021.”

The museum, on Uppermill High Street, holds its 200+ Club Monthly Lottery, giving participants the chance to win prizes as well as help raise much-needed funds.

The January draw was postponed due to lockdown restrictions but, together with the February draw, was made in a Covid compliant way on February 10.

The winners, who will receive their cheques in the post, are:

January 2021 winners:

First Prize: number 99, £45, (to Stephen C of Bilton)

Second Prize: number 105, £34, (to Pat B of Grotton)

Third Prize: number 187, £23, (to Frank Mc of Grasscroft)

February 2021 winners:

First Prize: number 42, £45, (to Carol M of Uppermill)

Second Prize: number 96, £34, (to Beryl S of Diggle)

Third Prize: number 23, £23, (to Stephen R of Springhead).

It is likely that both the March draw and the annual bonus draw due at Easter will be postponed until April 7.

For more information about the 200+ Club Monthly Lottery or to join in, visit the museum’s website.

Meanwhile, the museum’s shop has been shut since last March but has gone online so locals can continue to buy items.

There is an array of bags, books, cups, notebooks, towels and walking trails – all featuring Saddleworth – available to purchase. Visit the website or download an online brochure here.

Orders will be shipped or you can arrange appointments for collection on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Following lockdown instructions, if you are collecting an item, you need to ring reception from outside at your appointment time. The order will be placed on the lobby table and the outside door will be opened so you can pick up your order.

Those who prefer to order by post can email sales@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk and ask for an order form to be sent and those who do not have internet can pick up a brochure and order form from the table on a Wednesday or Sunday between 12noon and 1pm.

You can also write to: Sales, c/o Saddleworth Museum, High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS and ask for a brochure and order form to be posted to you.

Locals are also invited to join the ‘Friends’ of Saddleworth Museum to support this independent, fully accredited facility and registered charity.

The new ‘Friends’ year starts in April and existing ‘Friends’ can renew online while new members can join both online or by post.

With annual subscriptions ranging from £10 to £25, this could be an ideal way for you to help ensure the museum’s survival.

To join by post, email friends@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk or write to Friends, c/o Saddleworth Museum, High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS and ask for a joining pack to be posted to you.

For more information or to join or renew online, go to the website.

