Saddleworth Museum invites community to join lottery draw and shop online to raise vital funds

Saddleworth Museum is encouraging the community to get involved with its 200+ Club monthly lottery draw or spend at their online shop to help raise much-needed funds.

The museum, on Uppermill High Street, has been closed to the public since March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and is unsure when its door will be able to re-open.

But they are continuing with limited fundraising as well as community activities – including a visit from Father Christmas – where possible.

And they are inviting the local community to support them in any way they can, including signing up to their 200+ Club monthly lottery draw or spending on their online shop.

The draw for the lottery, known as the 200+ Club, is made on the second Wednesday of every month, with 50 per cent of the funds going to the museum and 50 per cent paid out in prize money.

The prizes from the December draw were:

First Prize, number 148, £45, (to Bill L. of Uppermill)

Second Prize, number 157, £34, (to Jo H. of Greenfield)

Third Prize, number 66, £23 (to Laura P. of Austerlands)

Winners receive a cheque in the post and the numbers of members who did not win this time go into the next draws, plus the bonus one at Easter.

Anyone wishing to buy a number can do so for £9 per number. Go online to find out more.

Alternatively, email friends@saddleworhmuseum.co.uk or write to: The 200+ Club, c/o Saddleworth Museum, High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

Meanwhile, the museum’s online shop was launched in October and they have already had to develop the range to meet demand.

The items, many with Saddleworth themes, include a new hardback publication from Michael Fox called ‘Light in the Hills’ at £15.95, a Saddleworth notebook, pen, and key ring combo at £10, and a Saddleworth villages tea towel at £6.

Go online to shop or email sales@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk for an electronic or paper brochure and order form or write to: Sales, c/o Saddleworth Museum, High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

For most items, the online team can arrange for you to collect your order from the museum or charge postage to deliver the order to you, or a loved one.

To find out more about the museum, visit www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk or their Facebook page.

