Pearson Solicitors finishes year with more charitable giving for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

PEARSON Solicitors and Financial Advisers are thrilled to be finishing the year with a £2,500 donation to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The Royton-based hospice is a charity close to the hearts of Pearson so when it comes to charitable giving they come high up on the priority list.

This year has been particularly difficult for the hospice due to the pandemic, with fundraising events cancelled, shops closed and a huge financial toll impacting on the new in-patient unit.

“Dr Kershaw’s Hospice has always been close to the hearts of the firm and its staff,” explained Joanne Ormston, Partner and Practice Manager at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers.

“We’ve worked closely with them over a number of years so it’s a natural step to provide a monetary donation to support the work they do in our town.”

Over the years, many of Pearson’s staff have benefitted from the services of the hospice and some of the team’s families have received support from its Home and Caring Hands teams.

Rebecca Bentham, Director of Income Development and Marketing at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “The support we receive from our community is vital for providing essential care services to patients and families across the borough.

“This generous donation from the team at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers helps directly in providing patients with compassionate and dignified care at the end of their life.

“We are so very grateful that they hold the care of their community so close to their hearts.”

Pearson extends support on a professional level as well, with members of the team helping to raise thousands of pounds for the hospice at Professional Oldham business networking events and one of the firm’s solicitors sits as a Trustee on the board.

