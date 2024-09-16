Saddleworth Museum’s Autumn Luncheon

SADDLEWORTH Museum is set to host its annual Autumn Luncheon on Sunday, October 6 offering an afternoon of food and live music.

Attendees are invited to arrive at 1pm, with lunch service beginning promptly at 1:30.

There is a choice of starters, main courses, and complimentary treats. Guests can indulge in:

Starters:

– Cream of Mushroom and Tarragon Soup served with crusty bread and butter.

– Smoked Salmon and Prawn Cocktail with cucumber ribbons, cherry tomatoes, and bread and butter.

Main Courses:

– Chicken in Champagne and Smoked Garlic Cream Sauce, accompanied by creamy potatoes, carrots, and peas.

– Poached Supreme of Salmon Fillet in a creamy white wine and dill sauce, served with crushed potatoes, buttered carrots, and garden peas.

A vegetarian option will also be available upon request. Following the meal, attendees can enjoy complimentary tea/coffee and mini cakes, generously provided by the “Friends” of the museum. Wines and soft drinks will also be available for purchase throughout the event.

The luncheon, priced at **£26 per person**, will feature **reserved seating** and live music during the intervals, creating a relaxed yet festive atmosphere.

How to Book:

To ensure your place at this event, attendees are encouraged to order their tickets by 23rd September. Tickets can be purchased by picking up an order form at the museum’s reception or by ordering online via the museum’s website: www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/shops/shop-online.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

