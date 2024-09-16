Saddleworth’s newest law firm arrival goes local for Delph office

A SADDLEWORTH solicitors’ firm has gone local to head up its new Delph office.

Carters has brought Mossley resident Claire Egerton on to its board of directors, with the job of managing the facility which opened in March at Riverside Court, on Huddersfield Road.

Over the past 15 years, she has built an enviable reputation as one of the foremost property experts in the industry.

And having lived in Mossley for nine years, she knows what makes the area tick.

“It’s great because you’re in the hills but you’re only 20-25 minutes from Manchester,” Claire said.

“The area itself is so lovely. Not only Mossley but you’ve got Uppermill, Diggle, Delph and Dobcross – the three Ds as they’re known.

“And the people are so friendly. It’s just a lovely village feel for everybody. There’s such a community spirit around here, it’s a lovely place to live and work.

“With Delph, I love the community spirit – the various Facebook pages are both hilarious and informative.

“And there’s just being in the countryside. It’s relaxing and just nice and green.”

Claire’s extensive experience, particularly with regards to new build homes, has set her apart as a leader in the field, often placing her in direct competition with industry leaders.

Carters, as part of Watson Ramsbottom, was already the largest new build property practice in the UK prior to her arrival.

And a spokesperson for the firm said: “The addition of such a talented professional and her team means there is nobody, anywhere, better placed to assist you with any of your conveyancing needs.”

Claire has already put an excellent team together who are ready to assist with all conveyancing needs and credits the first-class systems and comprehensive support available at Carters for empowering them to hit the ground running and deliver seamless service to her clients from day one.

Carters’ arrival in Delph sees the company set up a second base, adding to long established roots in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

In 2020, the firm – which has been providing excellent legal advice across all areas of the legal spectrum for over 150 years – became part of Watson Ramsbottom, another long-established regional practice that offers a full range of legal services.

With roots in East Lancashire, its expansion has taken it nationwide, with offices as far afield as Carlisle, Lytham and Bristol.

Now its expert team is in place and the office up and running, Claire and her team are on hand to help you with any of your conveyancing needs.

“It’s a massive firm with multi-skilled lawyers,” she added. “The best in the business, and I’ve worked in a lot of local and national firms.

“The area needs a firm around here that is bigger and fresh – the company’s strapline, we’ve got your back, is a massive thing to the people of this area.

“It was needed. It’s a big firm but it’s still got the family feel to it and that’s what I think the people of this area will love.”

Claire and her team are on hand to assist whatever your legal issue.

To contact them, you can call 01457 380057, email info@carterssolicitors.co.uk or visit www.carterssolicitors.co.uk.

