Saddleworth Musical Society presents powerful ‘Music to Inspire Peace and Hope’ concert

A POWERFUL and reflective ‘Music to Inspire Peace and Hope’ concert is of the Spring offering from Saddleworth Musical Society.

The concert will take place on Sunday, May 3 at Uppermill Civic Hall, with Dr Mark Goggins conducting an instrumental ensemble and choir augmented by special guests and friends.

At the heart of the programme is The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace by Karl Jenkins, a globally acclaimed work originally commissioned by the Royal Armouries for the millennium.

Blending musical styles and texts from across cultures and centuries, it reflects on both the allure and the devastating reality of war.

There will also be popular pieces reflecting on humanity’s propensities for making war and peace, ranging from the traditional ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ to film music from Lord of the Rings, Saving Private Ryan, Quest for Camelot and Henry V.

There will be extracts from the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance courtesy of the Military Wives, Howard Goodall’s ‘Eternal Light’ and John Rutter’s ‘Magnificat’.

Tickets cost £15 adults (children and students free) and can be booked online: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sms. Some tickets will be available on the door, subject to availability.

Saddleworth Musical Society is a long established choir based in Uppermill, and they perform three main concerts a year. Find out more on their website: www.saddleworthmusicalsociety.co.uk