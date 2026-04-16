Strictly-style fundraiser raises over £66,000 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

SEQUINS, samba and a lot of local spirit helped raise more than £66,000 for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, as their Strictly-inspired dance competition returned in style.

The much-loved annual event saw eight couples take to the floor at Manchester’s Vermilion, performing in front of a packed audience of more than 540 people – all in support of patients and families cared for by the Royton-based hospice.

Leading the way on the night were winners Ashleigh Carr-Russell and Luke Greaves, whose high-energy routine to ‘Cuban Pete’ – inspired by the 1994 film The Mask – brought the house down. Complete with outfit changes and visual effects, the performance earned perfect 10s from the judges.

Ashleigh Carr-Russell said: “Taking part was such a buzz! The whole experience had such a great vibe: loads of laughs, good energy, and just a feel-good atmosphere from start to finish.

“Winning and raising money for Dr Kershaw’s feels absolutely amazing. It is not just about winning; knowing it has all gone towards such an important cause makes it so much more meaningful.”

In the weeks leading up to the big night on Friday, March 13, the 16 dancers trained with local schools including Jayne Barnes Dance, Tighe Elite Dance, Amy Mackie School of Dance and Sarah Matthews Dance – all of whom volunteered their time to choreograph and coach the routines.

The evening itself followed a ‘Dancing through the Decades’ theme, with performances inspired by icons such as Elvis Presley, Spandau Ballet and Nancy Sinatra, alongside nods to Chicago and Grease.

Among those casting a critical eye was Oldham Athletic owner Frank Rothwell OBE, who knows the pressure all too well after finishing as runner-up in last year’s competition. He was joined on the judging panel by Coronation Street fitness coach Irene Estry and Joanne Hadley from the Union of Oldham Dance Troupes.

There were also cheers for runners-up Kelly Foster and Ashleigh Giles – both part of the hospice’s clinical team – whose ‘90s medley featuring Whigfield, Gina G and The Spice Girls proved a crowd favourite.

‘It needs to be treasured by our community’

But beyond the glitter and competition, it was a reminder of why the event matters.

Speaking during the evening, Lisa Hagan shared her family’s experience of care at the hospice.

She said: “The staff and every member of the ‘Angels team’ – as we refer to them – were simply wonderful in every single way. This wasn’t just with Chris, but with our family and friends too.

“I can speak forever and a day about the staff; they were there at 3am when I was upset, with a cup of tea and words of comfort and wisdom. Everything at Dr Kershaw’s, as with everything in life, comes at a great cost.

“Please donate as much as you can to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice whenever you can; their service is second to none, and it needs to be treasured by our community.”

Organisers say the total raised currently stands at £66,174, with more donations still expected.

Joanne Penketh, Income Development Manager at the hospice, paid tribute to everyone involved.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for coming – especially our amazing dancers, dance schools, judges, sponsors, and host Ian Taylor,” she commented.

“Whether you bought a ticket, sponsored a dancer, donated an auction prize or volunteered your time, you have made such a difference – thank you.”

With its mix of entertainment and heartfelt stories, the event continues to be one of the hospice’s standout fundraisers, and plans are already in motion for 2027.