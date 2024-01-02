Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund shows solidarity with people caught up in conflict

SOLEMNITY dominated as Saddleworth put on a show of solidarity with Palestine.

More than 100 people gathered for a Breakfast for Palestine, organised by the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

And given the events in that area in recent weeks, there is more concern than ever over what people there are going through.

The local charity, which raises money to fund scholarships for Palestinian women to go into higher education there, learned through committee Member Maggie Magner fund organisers in the UK have had no official contact with the organising group in Gaza but believe three students have been killed.

The PWSF event, on Saturday, November 18, began with a minute’s silence to remember all those who have been killed, injured, and displaced in the region since October 7.

£1,250 was collected from supporters on the day for the Scholarship Fund and attendees were also offered the opportunity to donate separately to the Middle East Children’s Alliance Emergency Appeal.

The committee’s chair, Catherine Holland, explained the fund paid for 62 students last year, 55 in Gaza and seven in the West Bank.

Fellow committee member Sue Piper gave a heartfelt talk recounting her trip to Gaza just four months ago and comparing the difficult conditions she found then with the devastation today.

She provided shocking images of the town she had visited in the north compared with what she had seen in July.

Visibly moved by the loss of life – at the time of the event more than 12,000 civilians had been killed, including nearly 500 children – Sue told event supporters: “I saw first-hand the hidden pain in everyone that they were suffering in July from the siege and occupation.

“Heaven knows how they are suffering now.”

She went on to read messages from one of the Scholarship students who she met in July. The student described the terror of the bombardment, her hopes for peace and her gratitude for all the fundraising that the committee and its supporters do on behalf of the students.

Sue then revealed she had heard nothing from her for more than 10 days.

Despite the suffering, the committee members were at pains to express the resilience and strength of the young women they support.

To this end, Michele Abendstern introduced a short film, Raising Their Voice, about a female rap group formed by one of the scholarship students and her friends in the West Bank.

One of the women in the group met some of the committee when they visited the West Bank last summer.

“In these terrible times the film offers a view of hope and resistance. They will not be silenced,” said Michele.

Maggie stressed the event was a more solemn occasion than previous fundraisers but explained why they decided to go ahead.

She said: “Whilst the current situation means the scholarship fund is unable to function on the ground in Gaza, our fundraising efforts continue today in support of all our students in both Gaza in the West Bank, their education and in the hope they can rebuild their lives in Gaza in the future.”

