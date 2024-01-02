Dovestone WI members pledge to go greener

A SADDLEWORTH branch of the Women’s Institute came up with an entertaining way of encouraging its members to live their lives in a greener way.

Dovestone W.I. held an ‘eco-quiz’ evening at Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club for members and guests, with the aim of seeing how everyone present could do their own small bit to reduce carbon emissions and waste to help save the planet.

“We had a lot of fun – and it turns out that the members are rather competitive as well as already being very green,” said committee member and campaign lead Lisa Carter.

“All the members of Dovestone W.I. and the guests who came to the quiz evening made green pledges, to make one small change to help the planet. We’re all really happy to be doing something positive in our own corner of it.”

One member, Vicky Dunning, volunteers in a local charity shop and she brought a carefully-selected rail of clothing and some accessories for everyone to look at.

It was an opportunity to pick up a bargain and extra quiz points were on offer for those wearing charity shop items.

There was a range of all-electric cars on display courtesy of local car dealership RRG Group, who were on hand to answer any questions about the vehicles.

The questions on the quiz were also designed to raise awareness of what local traders are doing to help the environment.

“Researching for the quiz, I found myself chatting to many who have got rid of plastic bags and replaced them with sturdy paper carriers who buy local produce, often from within a 20-mile radius or less,” explained Lisa.

“The butchers, the greengrocer and deli, the cafes and clothes shops are all making changes so we can shop more ethically.

“The most popular places for many people coming to our local village are the cafes and restaurants that seem to be everywhere. They are always busy and always updating their menus to offer more ethical choices like local produce and vegan food.”

Lisa admitted she was pleasantly surprised by her findings.

“I could have spent all day chatting to the shopkeepers and servers up and down the high street and I’m sure the philosophy would be the same – friendly personal service, quality ethical goods worth paying a little extra for and all available within a mile or so of where you live.

“I try to shop locally and I try to shop ethically, but it’s not always easy to do both. However, I never realised just how eco-friendly our local village is and I’m so glad I offered to set the questions for the eco-quiz… though it has made me a bit of a fanatic!”

It is understood the average UK household throws away 20 per cent of all food purchased – including an astonishing three million unopened yoghurts.

This opened up a discussion point at one of the W.I.’s walking group outings and it now has a ‘Waste-Not’ table at its monthly meetings.

Lisa added: “We bring in food we might otherwise throw away – like surplus fruit and vegetables from gardens and allotments – and others take it off the table and leave a donation for the local foodbank in exchange.

“We regularly have £25 to spend on food staples, such as tinned beans and pasta, which the volunteers running the service are always very pleased to see.”

