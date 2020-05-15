Saddleworth Parish Council: Councillors help lift community spirit during coronavirus lockdown

SADDLEWORTH Parish Councillors are working hard to share community spirit and help locals as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Councillors are taking part in meetings online using Zoom video conferencing so they can continue to plan for the year ahead and make sure projects and procedures run smoothly. And they have been going out and about to get involved with projects and initiatives to help the community as well as show their support for the NHS and other organisations.

Cllrs George Hulme and Sam Al-Hamdani were among ‘Easter bunnies’ delivering packages including Easter eggs to care homes across Saddleworth, organised by Oldham Foodbank, Oldham Community Leisure and Action Together.

Cllr Jamie Curley, chairman of the Parish Council, transported and unloaded bags of clothing donated by locals to Dovestone WI for homeless people currently accommodated in Manchester.

Helped by the youngest Parish Councillor Max Woodvine, he took the delivery to Victoria Warehouse Hotel in Trafford.

And Cllr Luke Lancaster’s drawing, which incorporates the Parish Council logo, is featured window at Delph Co-Op among other bright pictures and rainbows to show appreciation for key workers across the villages.

