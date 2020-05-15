Mayor of Oldham ‘very excited’ to have another year in role after coronavirus disruption

THE Mayor of Oldham is ‘very excited’ to have another 12 months to work with charities and groups across the borough after she was invited to continue in the role.

Cllr Ginny Alexander began her Mayoral year last May and was due to hand over this month but after her tenure was disrupted by coronavirus she has been asked to stay on.

At Full Council on June 17, members will be asked to note that Cllr Alexander continues to serve as the borough’s first citizen for another year.

Cllr Jenny Harrison will continue as the Deputy Mayor and become Mayor in May 2021.

Announcing the decision on her Facebook page, the Mayor wrote: “I was due to finish my year as Mayor on May 20. However, Covid-19 meant my year was cut short so now I have the chance to carry on my role in the community.

“I am very excited that I can continue to work with the many wonderful charities in Oldham. I am looking forward to meeting up with friends I made last year and meeting new people this year as I continue to support the amazing work all these volunteers do.

“I am also looking forward to the many school children visiting my chambers with their thoughtful questions.

“My donations will continue to my eight named charities from my Mayoral Appeal Fund and also to smaller charities and groups.”

Her nominated charities are The Steven Gartland Foundation Trust, Christies Oldham, Dr Kershaws, TOG Mind Oldham, Action Oldham, Pennine Pen Animal Rescue Oldham, RSPCA Oldham Branch, and Mahdlo.

Pictures from the Mayor’s functions, engagements and events (Pictures thanks to the Mayor of Oldham / Pictureful of Memories)

Cllr Sean Fielding, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “These are unprecedented times and the work of the mayor, like other services and departments, has been severely impacted.

“The Mayor plays an important role helping to raise the profile of the borough and Ginny and Jenny were doing a great job before the pandemic hit.

“By extending Ginny’s term for another year it will give her the chance to properly finish off her term and raise even more money for the charities she supports.”

Cllr Alexander has lived in the St James ward for more than 20 years and has represented the area since 2014.

She was born and bred in Glodwick and her consort is her husband, Adrian Alexander, the ex-Oldham Rugby League player and former Saddleworth West and Lees councillor.

The Mayor also took a short break from her duties in October 2019 after undergoing major surgery but soon returned when she was fully recovered.

